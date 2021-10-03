Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EQT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.