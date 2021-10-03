Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 400 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

