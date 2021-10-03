Shell Asset Management Co. Has $893,000 Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.