Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Domtar by 65.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

