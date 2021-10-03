Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,800 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of CNQ opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

