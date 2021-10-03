Shelton Capital Management Acquires 36,209 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of COP opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.