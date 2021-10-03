Shelton Capital Management Buys 25,202 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 228.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 431.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 116,525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

