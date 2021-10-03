Shelton Capital Management Sells 9,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

