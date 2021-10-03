Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN opened at $32.20 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.