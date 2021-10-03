Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

