Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 51.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 952,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,543. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

