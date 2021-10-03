Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 51.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 952,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,543. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
