Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Increases By 309.3%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 309.3% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

