Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 38.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 190,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of APM opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptorum Group by 1,690.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group in the second quarter worth $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptorum Group by 184.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aptorum Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

