Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Drops By 71.7%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ACII traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 208.8% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 1,090,603 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.