Short Interest in Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Grows By 155.2%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,078,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZZUF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Azarga Uranium has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.63.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

