Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Increases By 90.4%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

