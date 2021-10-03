Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Decreases By 44.3%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CCORF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.