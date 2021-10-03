Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Drops By 61.7%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,359,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinedigm by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cinedigm by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 82,265 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIDM opened at $2.60 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 501.11%.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

