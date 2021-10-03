Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Increases By 60.0%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNEY stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

