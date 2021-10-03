Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 79.8%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SBMSF stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. Danakali has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

