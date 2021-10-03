Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Rises By 174.3%

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the August 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HSSHF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 290,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

