Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Rises By 174.3%

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the August 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of HSSHF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 290,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75.
Digihost Technology Company Profile
