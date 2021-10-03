Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declines By 78.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $12,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,662,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 589,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210,829 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 177,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

