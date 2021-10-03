Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Increases By 320.0%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.03%.

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.