Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases By 82.5%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.54 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

