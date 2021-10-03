Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases By 82.5%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.54 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.