Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 66.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$4.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

