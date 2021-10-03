Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 66.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$4.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
FirstRand Company Profile
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.