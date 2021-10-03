Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Drops By 52.8%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRON remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,456. Frontier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

