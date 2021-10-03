Short Interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Increases By 76.9%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IFMK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 59,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,603. iFresh has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -3.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iFresh during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iFresh by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iFresh by 28.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iFresh during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

