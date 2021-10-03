Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Grows By 156.8%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter worth $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

