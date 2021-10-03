Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 71.4%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PIZ opened at $37.83 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.