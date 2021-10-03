Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Rises By 346.9%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, a growth of 346.9% from the August 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Jervois Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
