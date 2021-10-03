Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Rises By 346.9%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, a growth of 346.9% from the August 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Jervois Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

