Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Expands By 207.1%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the August 31st total of 540,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,185.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF remained flat at $$15.65 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter.

JFEEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho downgraded JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

