Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Rises By 61.6%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the August 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 453,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,912. The company has a market capitalization of $875.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

