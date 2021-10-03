Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Expands By 389.4%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the August 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LTMAQ opened at $1.73 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.85 million during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

