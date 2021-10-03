Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Expands By 100.0%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Levere alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,344. Levere has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.