Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Drops By 36.2%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAQC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,380,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

