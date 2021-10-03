Short Interest in Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Drops By 65.4%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Megaport stock remained flat at $$12.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Get Megaport alerts:

MGPPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Megaport in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.