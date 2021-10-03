Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Drops By 68.0%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MKKGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

