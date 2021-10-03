Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Declines By 37.3%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

