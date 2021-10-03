Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expands By 121.0%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the August 31st total of 212,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

