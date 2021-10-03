Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Expands By 68.9%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PDEX opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

