Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Expands By 141.1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RPID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:RPID opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $27.04.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
