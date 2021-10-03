Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Expands By 141.1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RPID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

