Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Declines By 60.0%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SINGY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

