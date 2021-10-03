Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Decreases By 37.9%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SHI opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.