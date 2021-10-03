Short Interest in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Grows By 67.0%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 820,400 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SKYT stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

