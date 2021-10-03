Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Drops By 36.7%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,300 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 11,571,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HYSR stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
