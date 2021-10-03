Short Interest in Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Declines By 59.6%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Thai Union Group Public stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Thai Union Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42.

Get Thai Union Group Public alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.7921 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.