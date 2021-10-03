Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Increases By 235.9%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,215. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRYIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

