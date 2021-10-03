Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Rises By 95.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.42 on Friday. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
United Lithium Company Profile
