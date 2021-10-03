Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Rises By 95.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.42 on Friday. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

