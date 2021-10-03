Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Grows By 68.7%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the August 31st total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

