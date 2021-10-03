Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMEGF shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

